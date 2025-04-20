A month has passed since Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona went to the Risen Lord and since the Church showed him her gratitude for all his pastoral commitment, service and care.

I first came to personally know Fr Paul Cremona during the 1990s in my role as public relations officer of the Archbishop’s Curia. Some of the issues I used to be asked about, mainly by media representatives, used to be about certain delicate moral issues. Patri Pawl, as we used to know him at the time, was in my core list of learned mentors on such matters.

It then fell on me to invite media representatives to the Archbishop’s Curia, on December 2, 2006, for the announcement that Fr Paul Cremona had been chosen as Mgr Joseph Mercieca’s successor as Archbishop of Malta.

Preparing for his first meeting with the media as Archbishop Elect, Mgr Cremona asked me to remain by his side not only on that very special day in his life but also in his new mission. I heartily promised him to do my utmost according to the best of my humble experience.

I was very happy when, at the end of the day’s announcement of the new Archbishop, experienced journalists approached me to say, in the words of one of them: “That was a really good start.”

Archbishop Paul Cremona’s arrival was seen by many as an opportunity for a revitalisation of the Church

As time went by, Mgr Cremona every now and then used to show me appreciation and support for the way I was handling things as PRO. He also used to repeat to me his desire to continue seeing me by his side. On his part, Archbishop Mercieca also used to encourage me to serve Archbishop Cremona in the same way I strived to serve him. I used to emphatically assure both pastors of my full loyalty.

I thank God that, in spite of my imitations and the very limited office resources that I had at my disposal, I can say that, with the Lord’s help, I fully kept my promise to both these gentle and humble religious leaders. Indeed, to surely focus exclusively on running my office and to fully adapt to what was required by the presence of a new archbishop, after informing Mgr Cremona and with his expressed agreement, I moved on to voluntarily drop the part-time duties that, for a number of years – always with the approval and encouragement of Mgr Mercieca – I had been doing in the realm of international protection of asylum seekers and refugees.

Archbishop Cremona used to make every effort, even at great personal sacrifice, to keep all his appointments. In media-related events, but not only, I used to accompany him. There were occasions when, out of concern for his health, I asked him whether it was really necessary to continue accepting an incessant marathon of appointments. He used to hope that, with God’s help, he would be able to manage.

The divorce referendum

Archbishop’s Cremona appointment was very well received by the people. His arrival was seen by many as an opportunity for a revitalisation of the Church in Malta. Yet, his tenure was far from a bed of roses for him.

One very heavy load that he had to carry (I was no longer the Archbishop’s Curia PRO by that time) relates to the result of the crucial divorce referendum and the big blow the introduction of divorce meant to the pastoral performance of the Church in Malta.

Before the referendum, the writing on the wall was clear enough: our society was on the doorstep of a total separation between the traditional and religious concept of marriage and the so-called new family model proposed by the postmodern culture.

Still, prior to the referendum, was Mgr Cremona provided with researched factual information about the experience of the Church in other countries during such referenda? Did he have available a down-to-earth insightful study on how best to proceed in line with basic evangelical values, in the light of the signs of the times? Did he find enough cooperation and coordination?

I suppose Mgr Cremona suffered a lot seeing, among other things, that not all clerics managed to speak with one voice during the pre-referendum debate.

A new model for the Church

Archbishop Cremona used to speak about a new model of being Church. The model he strongly believed corresponded most to today’s reality was the primitive Christian community as it is described in chapters 2 and 4 of the Acts of the Apostles and brought to life in the other writings of the New Testament.

“We have to compare the Church today to, and shape it on, that community,” said Mgr Cremona in his October 15, 2008, address to the Bishops Synod in Rome.

Discussing the fact that many are downhearted because statistics show falling numbers of people who go to Church,

Mgr Cremona used to say that, if the primitive Church had begun with calculating statistics of their numbers with regard to the whole world, they would never have begun preaching the word of God, since they were so few. “The Lord’s message proved them right because even that culture, like all man-made cultures, passed away with time. Even our culture today will change, to be replaced by another culture.”

Following this basic line of conviction, Mgr Cremona endeavoured to be a very humane pastor. He was also very sensitive to people’s suffering. I am morally convinced that if and when he was pressured to accept and implement some sort of proposal – perhaps a new organisational scheme shrewdly projected to him as just and in the best interest of the common good – that was bound to hurt one or more persons, his heart ached a lot.

I am very thankful to the Lord for granting me the grace of a 22-year wonderful experience of directly working to the best of my abilities for and near bishops Joseph Mercieca, his auxiliary Annetto Depasquale, Paul Cremona and (in a lesser degree) Nicholas Joseph Cauchi.

I also thank them for their trust in me and my faithfulness.

Charles Buttigieg is a former PRO of the Archbishop’s Curia.