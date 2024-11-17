The Archbishop’s Curia has been awarded the HR Quality Mark for the second time, recognising the professionalism and good practice of the HR function.

The award was presented to Rebecca Gatt, HR director, at the 2024 FHRD annual conference.

Gatt emphasised the significance of this achievement.

“Maintaining the HR Quality Mark underlines the Church’s commitment to high standards in key HR areas, including strategy, talent management, engagement, career development, and fostering positive workplace relations,” she said.

The HR team caters for the Archbishop’s Curia and the Ecclesiastical Tribunals, as well as directly supports other Church entities within the Archdiocese of Malta.

The FHRD Quality Mark is a prestigious award granted after a rigorous evaluation process, recognising organisations that provide evidence of high-quality HR practices through the implementation of policies and strategies. This certification also serves as a guide for continuous improvement, helping to elevate the status of the HR function within the organisation, regardless of size or sector.