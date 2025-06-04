Updated 9.17pm with statement from Maltese Association of Social Workers

Archbishop Emeritus George Frendo on Wednesday evening apologised for "inadvertently" giving the impression that victims of clerical abuse should forgive their perpetrators before filing a police report.

He was reacting to a Times of Malta report about his comments on a live television programme where he encouraged victims of clerical abuse to forgive their perpetrators first before going to the police.

In a statement, Frendo insisted that he condemned the clerical abuse of minors "in all its forms".

He said that forgiveness should not be an alternative to reporting such cases to the authorities.

"I apologise if, even inadvertently, I could have been perceived as conveying an alternative impression," Frendo said.

The retired bishop was part of a panel of four people – three of them priests – on religous TV channel UTV discussing the case of a parish priest who was sentenced to 20 months in prison last week for defiling a sacristan’s 15-year-old niece.

The UTV programme was broadcast live last week

"While I urged victims to find it within their hearts to forgive the perpetrators of such despicable acts – which is in line with the teachings of the Gospel – I did not in any way seek to convey the impression given by headlines in the media that this should be an alternative to reporting the matter to the relevant authorities," Frendo said.

"I wish to make it clear that I condemn clerical abuse of minors in all its forms, and I fully support the role of the Church’s Safeguarding Commission in assisting victims both with counselling and reporting such cases to the police," he added.

He praised the Commission for its "professional and compassionate" handling of such cases.

Survivor-centred discourse

The Maltese Association of Social Workers have called for a more survivor-centred discourse in relation to abuse, in response to comments about forgiveness before going to the police.

In a statement on Wednesday, MASW criticised such comments as “deeply invalidating, potentially discouraging [victims of abuse] from coming forward, seeking help, or believing that justice will be served”.

“The journey of a survivor is often marked by fear, confusion, anger, and deep emotional pain. Suggesting that a victim should offer forgiveness before even seeking justice, not only misplaces moral responsibility but dangerously confuses healing with silence,” MASW said.

The association added that forgiveness “if and when it comes” is the result of a “long and difficult therapeutic process”.

MASW also raised concerns about suggestions that minor girls may not truly be minor dur to their appearance.

“A minor is a minor,” association vice chairperson Charlene Martin said. “Any attempt to shift blame onto the victim, based on appearance or behaviour, is not only morally wrong but legally indefensible.”