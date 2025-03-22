The funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona is currently under way at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta, with a congregation that includes clergy, dignitaries and members of the public gathering to pay their respects.

Mgr Cremona died on Tuesday at the age of 79. Born in Valletta on January 25, 1946, he served as Archbishop of Malta from January 2007 until his resignation in October 2014. He stepped down at the age of 68, citing health reasons, and was succeeded by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Saturday’s funeral Mass is being presided over by Archbishop Scicluna and forms part of a series of commemorative events held between Thursday and Saturday, jointly organised by the Church and the government. Cremona will be buried in a private ceremony at St Dominic’s Church in Rabat.

Among those attending are President Myriam Spiteri Debono and her husband Anthony, Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech with his wife, AnneMarie, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and Cardinal Mario Grech. Ministers, permanent secretaries, and members of Parliament from both sides of the aisle were also present. So too are former presidents and prime ministers.

The mass began with the singing of Gregorian chants.The first reading was from the Book of Job and was read by Sister Maryann Cardona from the Dominican Order.