Many believers flocked to the Salib tal-Għolja in Siġġiewi on Thursday walking up the hill in prayer as part of Holy Week celebrations.

Others visited nearby St Nicholas Square which was transformed by fjakkoli (flaming torches).

At is-Salib tal-Għolja. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Indoor Maundy Thursday celebrations were led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna who led Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St John's CoCathedral.

The archbishop washed the feet of eight foreigners who live in Malta hailing from South America, Eritrea, the Philippines, Cameroon, Pakistan, Russia and Ukraine.

At the end of Mass, he placed the Sacrament in the chapel of repose for adoration by Christians.

On Friday at 9.30am, he will lead the Liturgy of the Hours and Morning Praise from the Chapel of the Madonna of Manresa within the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana.

At 3.30pm, he will then lead the Liturgy of the Passion and Death of Our Lord, which includes the account of the Passion according to St John, the adoration of the cross and holy communion.