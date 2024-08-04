Archbishop Charles Scicluna met Maltese patients receiving treatment in the UK during a pastrol visit to London.

He prayed with patients at King’s College Hospital and the Royal Marsden Hospital and celebrated mass at Puttinu House in Sutton, urging patients and their families to support each other through their trials. He gave patients, their families, and even hospital workers, rosary beads, for Our Lady to bring them comfort and hope.

The archbishop expressed gratitude to the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Augustinians and the Maltese Province of the Conventual Franciscan Friars for their ongoing moral and spiritual support to the Maltese community in the UK.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Maltese Province of the Conventual Franciscan Friars’ mission to provide moral and spiritual support to the Maltese community requiring treatment in the UK.