Archbishop Charles Scicluna has marked the 60th anniversary of Malta's independence by praying for Malta to be forgiven for greed, corruption, arrogance, the exploitation of foreign workers, and the “assassination of innocent voices”.

Delivering a homily at St John's co-Cathedral to an audience that included the country's top dignitaries, Scicluna asked for God’s forgiveness.

“Forgive us for the times greed became the poison that drove us, for when we stole instead of gave, destroyed instead of built, or built wrongly and only for money”.

“Forgive us for how many times we have turned politics into an occasion for personal gain and an outlet for our ambition,” Scicluna said.

He asked God to forgive Malta for the “arrogance and corruption that tarnish the glory of our country”, and for the times the Maltese exploited foreign workers.

“Forgive us for the violence in words and deeds that even led to the assassination of inconvenient voices and innocent victims”.

Many dignitaries were in attendance. Photo: DOI/Clifton Fenech

President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition leader Bernard Grech, former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg and various ministers were among those in attendance.

Malta obtained independence from the British empire on September 21, 1964 - 60 years ago to this day.

In his homily, Scicluna recalled the prayer of Malta’s only Catholic saint, “San Ġorġ Preca,” who thanked God for what he had given but also asked for God’s forgiveness.

Scicluna thanked God for Malta’s Christian faith, which inspired the country’s strong social spirit.

“Thank you for the efforts of all our politicians, from all sides, who over the past sixty years have worked, amidst so many difficulties, to ensure that our country's institutions and economy truly fulfil the dream of sovereignty, social progress, and integral development," he added.

The archbishop called on the Maltese to be friends of the gospel and try and be like Jesus.

“Jesus despised arrogance and vanity, and loved humility and meekness. Jesus despised lies and violence and loved truth and peace, purity and love. Jesus loved the poor and told us in the clearest way when he said: 'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me'.”

He urged the Maltese people to treasure the values instilled in the national anthem, which is a prayer written by the priest Dun Karm Psaila.

Those values number five in total: wisdom, mercy, strength, unity, and peace.