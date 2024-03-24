Archbishop Charles Scicluna asked the faithful to pray for victims of war and Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow when he led Palm Sunday Mass at St John's Co-Cathedral.

The ceremony included the reading of the passion of Jesus Christ and the blessing of palm fronds, recalling Jesus's entry into Jerusalem.

In his homily he said his thoughts were with those people who had distanced from God and those who, because of the violence of this earth, thought God had abandoned them.

He said his prayers were for the victims of the aggression in Ukraine, the hundreds killed in Palestine, the murdered Israeli hostages and the 130 victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow who had gone to a concert to enjoy themselves and were ruthlessly gunned down, deceptively in the name of God. Which God led man to so much hate, he asked.

The archbishop stressed that despite all the turmoil God never abandoned man.