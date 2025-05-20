Archbishop Charles Sicluna has issued a rebuke to any priests who express themselves in favour of euthanasia warning them they would be failing their duty as "Catholic shepherds".

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Scicluna said: “Pastors who express themselves in favour of euthanasia – a deliberate act to terminate human life before its natural end – fail to honour their duty as Catholic shepherds.”

The rebuke was published on social media on Monday evening, seemingly after Fr Colin Apap appeared on the programme F Living Show on the television channel F Living that evening in which he discussed euthanasia with Atif Hameed and programme host Karl Bonaci.

The discussion touched upon the delicate ethical, spiritual and legal issues related to euthanasia.

"The People of God expect to receive light on the truth of the Gospel of Life from their Priests and Bishops," Archbishop Scicluna said.

Earlier this month, the archbishop had expressed his stand against euthanasia saying that health professionals should "always be servants of life with dignity, never dispensers of death."

Scicluna has consistently opposed euthanasia as debate around the topic has opened up in the last few years. In a letter sent to members of parliament in 2016, co-written by then-bishop of Gozo Mario Grech, the Archbishop told MPs that any act that terminated life or accelerated death had to remain outlawed.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Fr Colin Apap clarified his position: "I am against euthanasia but we are not speaking about people who are dying of cancer who are at the end of their life. We are talking about people who want to relieve pain. It is unfair for a person who is already in so much pain to then pile on the guilt by suggesting that what they are doing is suicide or to stigmatise people who kill themselves because of the pain they are going through."

"I don't think people are taking their lives just for fun. Who am I to judge in such a situation?"

He explained that the situation is a delicate one and decisions need to be taken on a case by case basis. He said euthanasia cannot be presented as a simple, clear-cut black/white decision, adding that it is "very difficult to be critically minded within certain circles who are fanatic."

"I am in favour of life but I want life to be lived with dignity also and I want to respect another person even if I do not agree with them," he said, adding that he did not want this to become a political issue.

Fr Apap said that when he expressed his concern with the Archbishop that this debate might become politicised "as happened during the divorce debate", Scicluna replied to him reassuring him "there will be no confrontation."

Fr Apap also revealed that a few days ago Archbishop Scicluna held a meeting for priests to discuss the topic of euthanasia.

Earlier this month the government launched a two-month public discussion on assisted voluntary euthanasia. In its proposals, government suggested terminally ill patients with less than six months to live could be allowed to voluntarily end their lives but only if they are in a state hospital or at home. No requests would be permitted on the basis of mental health, disability or old age.