Archbishop Charles Scicluna said he will remember the late Pope Francis as a man who was direct, self-disciplined and who had a keen sense of humour.

Interviewed on TVM following the news of the Pope's death on Monday morning, Scicluna encouraged the public to attend mass in memory of the leader of the Catholic Church at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

A book of condolences will also be presented on Tuesday at the Apostolic Nunciature at Tal-Virtù church in Rabat.

Scicluna said that although Francis was visibly frail during his final public appearance in St Peter’s square on Easter Sunday, his death still came as a shock.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna shares his memories of Pope Francis. Video: TVM.

The Archbishop said Francis expected bishops to follow his example.

“He got the measure of people very quickly. He expected us not to be slack, and encouraged us to always keep our word and keep to our commitments.”

While Francis did not mince his words, Scicluna said, he also had a sharp sense of humour.

“He had a sign outside his office that read ‘Do not come here to complain’, he said.

He also recalled the Pope’s reaction when he and then-Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech were condemned to hell by some in Malta when the two had compiled a set of guidelines to follow the Pope’s wishes.

“He said, ‘I’ll come and visit you!’”

Scicluna said that Francis taught people the value of mercy, noting that his visit to Malta in 2022 was marked by meetings with vulnerable people.

“He was very close to the people, particulary the poor and the downtrodden,” Scicluna said.

Francis’s personal style, the Archbishop said, was one which emphasised the joy of Christ’s message.

Scicluna said the impact of Francis’s papacy would not be noticeable immediately.

“It will take time and distance to truly appreciate his legacy,” he said.

The Archbishop said that Francis’s decision to visit Malta was not a random one.

“His choices were always intentional – he paid special attention to the Maltese,” he said.