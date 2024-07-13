Fifteen Palestinian architecture students from Birzeit University in the West Bank are to work on a new design for the piazza in front of the church of Santa Marija in Żejtun.

The students, who are being brought over to Malta through an initiative by the Chamber of Architects and the Association of Architects of Palestine, arrive on July 18 for a 10-day stay. They will be working in a pop-up studio to develop designs and presentations for Misraħ Santa Marija.

They will also meet several local architects, designers, academics, and representatives from the government's Restoration and Preservation Department.

The idea for the project came about in February when a Palestinian architect at a meeting of the Union of Mediterranean Architects (UMAR) asked the Chamber of Architects about an internship for Palestinian students in Malta.

However, Joeaby Vassallo, International Secretary of the Chamber of Architects, as well as Chamber President Andre Pizzuto wanted to offer a creative experience beyond a standard internship. "We didn't just want the students doing a boring internship in an office. We wanted to create a workshop instead where they can get creative and engage with the community," Vassallo said.

Vassallo explained that Żejtun was chosen due to a longstanding relationship between the town and Birzeit. Last year the mayor of Birzeit visited the locality to celebrate the event Żejt iz-Żejtun.

The square in Żejtun Photo: Google maps

The newly elected mayor of Żejtun, Joan Agius, Parish Priest Fr Anton Galea-Scannura, and Ruben Abela from Wirt Żejtun have all expressed their support for the project.

Residents of Żejtun will have the opportunity to meet with the students and share their ideas for the square’s development on July 23 at Misraħ Santa Marija and the Żejtun parish hall from 10 am to 6 pm.

Additionally, on July 24 at 6.30 pm, the students will engage with the local design community during the FiftySix Design Talks, a monthly event in Valletta that brings together designers and design enthusiasts. The event is open to the public. They will present their work here, highlighting the richness of Mediterranean architecture and the intersection of Palestinian and Maltese design philosophies.

Joeaby Vassallo Photo: Kamra tal-Periti

Vassallo emphasised the importance of focusing on a Mediterranean design, stating, “To me, the Mediterranean is an understated and overlooked region of excellence. Focusing on the region in design is critical. This is especially important when designing for climate; in the case of the Mediterranean, we share a similar climate and use of materials throughout.”

The seeds for this initiative were planted around 30 years ago with the founding of the UMAR, through which the Chamber of Architects has establsihed multiple connections throughout the Mediterranean, including Palestine.

"It is not just a project where we are inviting over a couple of students but it is really to help build the relationship between two Mediterranean countries, in this case Malta and Palestine," Vassallo said.

Vassallo also thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Palestinian Ambassador, and the Maltese Ambassador in Ramallah, West Bank, for facilitating the visit of the Palestinian students.