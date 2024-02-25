We have known that cocaine is the most commonly used drug in Malta for some time but, according to a recent study on drug trends in Europe carried out by the European Harm Reduction Network, we now know that its use doesn’t just extend to parties or a night out at the bar.

Interestingly and, perhaps, ironically, cocaine is now also prevalent at everything from weddings to baptisms to village feasts. I don’t know about you but, suddenly, this seems to explain a lot about people’s complacency regarding other issues. It also gives the age-old question of asking poor decision-makers,“Are you high?” a whole new meaning.

At the top of the agenda in this week’s new circle of environmental inferno, we have the Environmental and Resources Authority approving the uprooting of 100 trees to widen the road to Marsalforn, a planned pruning which may or may not turn into a massacre of the Ficus trees lining Valley Road (I guess it was only a matter of time) and, finally, and most disgustingly, illegal works are being carried out at Armier Bay to allegedly remove sand and replace it with concrete.

In a further twist to the latter tale, allegations have been made that these works are being carried out on behalf of lido owners whose identities are being protected. Now, I’m going to give you a moment to catch your breath because even I’m exhausted just writing all that down.

Our country still needs us, more than it ever has

It never, ever ends. Every week, I wonder if I’ll have something else to write about the week after and, every time, there’s some fresh hell to contend with – some new thing to bring to everyone’s attention. It’s like I’m stuck in a perpetual Groundhog Day, where the only thing that changes is the location of the crime.

I had been wondering when the eye of Sauron would turn to look in the direction of Valley Road for “an improvement” and, like clockwork, its day, too, arrived. Both the roads to Marsalforn and Valley Road are two of the most picturesque streets we have on the islands, and, yet, somehow, beauty just never seems to factor in when decisions are made.

As for Armier Bay, the less said about that travesty in motion, the better. I wonder what type of tourists the local authorities think they will attract when we ruin the last vestiges of what once made us unique.

The damage, destruction and sheer ugliness are so plain to see that you honestly can’t help but genuinely wonder how people don’t run through the once-striking streets of our country screaming bloody murder. It must be the money they’re making or the cocaine.

For those of you who can still see the disaster that surrounds us, I urge you to continue to show up. I ask you to post on whatever platforms you can, to continue to spread awareness about everything that isn’t the way it should be, and to object whenever you can to projects that shouldn’t have been proposed in the first place.

Your legs may feel tired and your spirit weak but we have seen, time and time again, that complaints can still make dents.

Our country still needs us, more than it ever has, in fact.