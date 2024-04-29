Those looking for a change in career, new job prospects or exciting opportunities have a new go-to address: timesofmalta.com/jobs.

Times of Malta has partnered with Jobhound to offer a job-seeking service on Malta's most popular website. The new Jobhound platform offers a comprehensive selection of job listings covering various industries, sectors and career levels. Job seekers can explore a wide range of opportunities tailored to their skills, qualifications, experience and preferences.

This week, we have selected some exciting opportunities. Read on and apply.

Sales Coordinator at MG2i

Vacancy description

MG2i is looking for a Sales Coordinator to join their dynamic team based in Paola, Malta. This is a full-time position initially offered on a three-year definite contract. The role involves leading efforts to drive business growth in the education sector by identifying market opportunities, understanding customer needs, and tailoring educational solutions to meet these needs.

Ideal candidates

Candidates should be proactive, have a keen understanding of market demands, and possess the ability to develop and promote tailored educational programs. A strong candidate will have experience in sales, marketing, or a related field, and be fluent in both Maltese and English. They should be charismatic, with excellent communication and presentation skills, and capable of leading a team to achieve results.

Experience needed

Applicants are required to have either a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 3 years’ experience or a qualification at MQF Level 5 with at least 5 years’ experience in administration, finance/accounting, customer care, sales/marketing, data analysis, and reporting. A driving licence B is also necessary.

The sector

The vacancy is within the Education & Training sector, focusing on the operational and customer service aspects of educational services. This role is key to promoting part-time courses and ensuring they align with the needs of the local industry.

Why apply

MG2i offers a competitive salary, performance bonus, free parking, staff discounts, fuel and communications allowances. This role is an excellent opportunity for those passionate about education and looking to make a significant impact in the sector.

How to apply

Candidates interested in the role of Sales Coordinator at MG2i can apply through the provided link by May 15, 2024.

HR Executive at Burmarrad Group

Vacancy description

Burmarrad Group is seeking an HR Executive to join their team in Marsa, Malta. This full-time, associate-level position involves managing employee relations, ensuring compliance with labor laws, supporting recruitment and retention, and managing employee performance. The HR Executive will work closely with the HR Manager and play a critical role in maintaining a supportive work environment that attracts and retains top talent.

Ideal candidates

Candidates should have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, the ability to work both independently and as part of a team, and strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities. They should be highly organized, detail-oriented, and committed to excellence in all aspects of their work.

Experience needed

Applicants are expected to have at least 3 years of experience in human resources, with specific experience in employee relations, recruitment, and compliance with labor laws. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and HR software is required.

The sector

The vacancy is within the Human Resources and Automotive & Mechanics sectors, focusing on the effective management of HR functions within an automotive context. This role is crucial for enhancing employee relations and supporting the company's strategic objectives.

Why apply

Burmarrad Group offers a dynamic work environment where training is provided to ensure employees have the best chance for success. The position offers an opportunity to be a key player in the company's HR team, impacting the overall workplace culture and employee satisfaction.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the HR Executive position at Burmarrad Group through this link.

Merchandiser at Malta Dairy Products Ltd

Vacancy description:

Malta Dairy Products Ltd is looking for a Merchandiser to join their Marketing team in Hamrun, Malta. This is a full-time, on-site role that requires working 40 hours per week, Monday to Sunday. The Merchandiser will be instrumental in managing product displays, ensuring optimal placement, and maintaining organization on the shelves to maximize product visibility and sales.

Ideal candidates

Candidates should be proficient in both Maltese and English, have basic computer skills for reporting purposes, and be able to work both independently and as part of a team. A driving license and access to a personal vehicle are compulsory. Experience in a similar merchandising role is considered a plus.

Experience needed

Applicants should have experience in merchandising or a similar role within the retail or marketing sectors, although individuals with strong organizational skills and a keen eye for detail who are new to the field may also be considered.

The sector

The vacancy is within the Food & Beverage Services sector, specifically focusing on marketing and business development aspects of dairy products. This role is crucial for ensuring that products are attractively and effectively displayed, directly influencing consumer purchasing decisions.

Why apply

This position offers the chance to be a part of a dynamic team within a leading company in the dairy industry, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. It provides health insurance benefits and involves collaboration with the business development and marketing teams to drive sales and improve product visibility.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the Merchandiser position at Malta Dairy Products Ltd through this link.

Handyperson at Frank Salt Real Estate

Vacancy description

Frank Salt Real Estate is looking to hire a full-time Handyperson/Gardener for their location in St Julian's, Malta. This associate-level position encompasses a variety of maintenance tasks to ensure the smooth operation of properties managed by the company. The successful candidate will handle tasks such as painting, light installations, general repairs, gardening, cleaning, and preventative maintenance.

Ideal candidates

The ideal candidate should have prior experience in a similar role, demonstrating reliability and diligence. Applicants must have good communication skills, be flexible and adaptable, well-organized, proficient in problem-solving, and pay close attention to detail. A valid driving license is required for the role.

Experience needed

Candidates should have proven experience as a handyperson or in a similar maintenance role. This experience is crucial in ensuring that all tasks are performed efficiently and to a high standard.

The sector

The vacancy is within the Maintenance sector, focusing on property upkeep and general maintenance. This role is vital for maintaining the aesthetic and functional aspects of real estate properties.

Why apply

This position offers the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment where every day presents different tasks and challenges. It is ideal for individuals who enjoy practical, hands-on work and take pride in maintaining and improving property conditions.

How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the Handyperson position at Frank Salt Real Estate through this link.

About Jobhound

Jobhound is a product launched in partnership with the Times of Malta, designed to shorten the bridge between job seekers and Maltese employers.

Job seekers have the opportunity to discover new career opportunities from a number of well-known companies in the country, and to remain in control of their applications and personal data.

Companies can post their vacancies on Jobhound and benefit from immediate exposure on the Times of Malta website, social campaigns, candidate sourcing services, and use an on-platform Applicant Tracking System to handle applications in a comfortable and efficient manner.