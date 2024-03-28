The Environment and Resources Authority and the Mosta council have filed police reports after an NGO raised concerns on Thursday that Mosta trees that survived the chop last November may now be getting poisoned.

Moviment Graffitti, which had saved the trees from uprooting at the 11th hour, said that holes had been drilled into the trees and an unspecified liquid had been found around them.

ERA said it was investigating an "unauthorised intervention", including the drilling of holes into the main trunk and roots of the trees, and the pouring of an unidentified liquid into the holes.

"The authority condemns this act of vandalism, which it has been following for a few days now together with the police in an attempt to catch the perpetrator. This act of vandalism can threaten the health of these trees," it said.

An investigation is ongoing after holes were drilled into the trees and an unspecified liquid poured in. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

It added that apart from having filed a police report, it was also conducting sampling and laboratory analysis of the substance poured into the trees, a crucial step in attempting to determine the substance inflicted and any remedial intervention that may be required.

ERA said every possible effort was underway to identify the perpetrators and it called upon anyone with information to come forward. Confidentiality will be respected.

ERA can be contacted on 2292 3500 or via the online portal at https://cc-eris.eraportal.org.mt/submit-case .

Moviment Graffitti's Andre Callus said: "We are very worried.... everything indicates that the trees are being poisoned."

"We have been receiving reports that large holes are being drilled in the trees. When we went on-site, we saw the holes and noticed that the areas around them were very moist," he said.

Callus said that experts told the NGO that the trees were not growing as they should.

He also observed that the ground between one tree and another was stained.

Activisits successfully stopped the 12 mature ficus trees alongside Constitution Road from being uprooted. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

An expert told Times of Malta that the size of the holes and straight alignment indicated they were man-made.

He suggested they could have been drilled to pour poison that halts growth forcing the tree to eventualy be removed.

Callus said that the environment ministry and Mosta local council were responsible for taking care of the trees.

"We are 100 per cent putting responsibility at the feet of Mosta mayor Chris Grech and (environment minister) Miriam Dalli".

"They were responsible for the initial decision to chop down to trees, and they are responsible for taking care of them," Callus said.

Activists say the shape of the holes indicate they are manmade. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The 12 mature ficus trees alongside Constitution Road by the parish church, were at the centre of national attention when activists successfully stopped plans to uproot and transplant them as Mosta Square was revamped.

Pruning had already begun when activists, including members of Moviment Graffitti, went on-site to stop further works.

The council then bowed down to pressure and reversed its plans.

Local council's condemnation

In a statement on Thursday, Mosta Council said it condemned what had been done to the trees and had also called in the police.

“This unnecessary attack on the trees is an attack on our community and we refuse to tolerate such actions”.

The council said it had learned from mistakes, adding that working with residents and NGOs like Moviment Graffitti would lead to a better environment.

“It is only through collective active and vigilance that we can protect our natural resources and maintain the values of our communities,” the council said.