Angel Di Maria, Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez rescued Argentina on Tuesday as the world champions came from behind to beat Costa Rica 3-1 in an international friendly in Los Angeles.

The South American giants, missing injured captain Lionel Messi, wrapped up their two-match tour of the United States with a deserved victory at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, who defeated El Salvador 3-0 in Philadelphia on Friday, dominated the opening 45 minutes and carved out a series of promising openings.

However, it was Costa Rica who took the lead on 34 minutes after a sweeping counter-attack.

Alvaro Zamora latched on to Manfred Ugalde’s pass and fired a low shot that was blocked by Argentina goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

