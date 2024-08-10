Arm Wrestling Malta is marking its tenth anniversary with a multi-category competition in Gozo, with participants in for the chance to win prize cash of up to €400.

The open-air event will take place on 25 August at 4.00pm in Marsalforn, Gozo.

Arm wrestling is a sport where two opponents place their elbows on a raised surface, their arms bent, and their hands tightly gripped. The winner is the person who forces their opponent's hand down to the tabletop.

The competition is divided into several categories based on weight: under 75 kg, under 90 kg, and over 90 kg.

The event poster Photo: Arm Wrestling Malta

There will be specific categories for women and left-handed participants. A separate open category will be available, not based on gender or weight class, but rather on the participants' dominant hand.

The founder of Arm Wrestling Malta, David Apap, reminisced on his early interest in the sport and recalled "fond memories" of arm wrestling at school among his friends.

After witnessing a tug-of-war event in Għarb, he realised arm-wresting could have a good following in Malta. I

Inspired by this thought, Apap founded the club 12 years ago after the National Arm Wrestling Association ceased organising arm wrestling competitions.

"I've always been passionate about sports and wanted to introduce something new to Malta," Apap continued.

"Our first competition was a hit, and people have been asking for more ever since."

While some competitors train year-round, the competition is open to everyone, with no age restrictions. Apap proudly mentioned that past participants ranged in age from people in their twenties to those as old as 69.

Winners in each category will receive both a cash prize and a trophy, making the competition not only a test of strength but also an opportunity for recognition within the arm wrestling community.

JMC Real Estate sponsors the competition and includes an entry fee of €15 for participants. Spectators can attend the event free of charge.