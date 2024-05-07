The police are searching for a man who carried out an armed robbery in a gambling shop in St Paul’s Bay on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said it was informed of a robbery at around 1.30 pm in Triq Mosta, St Paul’s Bay.

From preliminary searches, the police said the man’s face was covered and allegedly was armed with a knife. The thief demanded cash from the 36-year-old Albanian employee.

The alleged thief fled the scene after stealing an amount of cash. The employee was not injured.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has been informed about the case and an inquiry has been launched. Police investigations are still ongoing.