Two armed men made off with cash after holding a receptionist at gunpoint at the Windsor Hotel in Sliema on Monday night. But their haul would have been bigger had the receptionist not managed to dart into a room as he was ordered upstairs where more money was kept, the police said.

The incident happened at 11.45pm when two men wearing crash helmets entered the hotel lobby and demanded cash. At least one of them carried a gun.

After handing them cash he had in the till, the receptionist was ordered to take the robbers to another floor, where more money was kept. But on the way up the receptionist managed to dart into a room, lock the door and call for help.

No one was injured but the 29-year-old receptionist, an Indian national, suffered shock.

Police are investigating.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici is holding an inquiry.