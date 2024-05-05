Two banners placed by Arnold Cassola in Gozo have been taken down and stolen, the independent MEP candidate said on Sunday.

Cassola said that he had filed a police report in Victoria about their removal.

“Apart from revealing that certain cowards still exist in our country, this episode fills me with great courage,” Cassola said in a statement.

“There are those who are in strong fear that, on June 8 next, the 58-year PNPL duopoly is going to implode and a third Maltese voice is going to enter the European Parliament for the first time.”

The two banners were hung in Mġarr and Xewkija and encouraged voters to “cast a vote for integrity” by voting for Cassola.

In a police report he filed on Saturday evening, Cassola told Victoria police that he knew the banners were still in place on Friday. He encouraged officers to use footage from CCTV cameras in their vicinity to identify the culprits.

Cassola told Times of Malta that a fellow MEP candidate alerted him to the banners' sudden disappearance.

Cassola, an academic and activist who has been involved in local politics for decades, is campaigning on a platform focused on environmental issues, good governance and social justice.

Among the 39 candidates running for MEP in the June 8 elections, he is the most experienced, having contested every MEP election in Maltese history.

In 2004 – Malta’s first-ever MEP elections – Cassola won almost 25,000 votes, representing Alternattiva Demokratika. He would go on to contest two more MEP elections as an AD candidate before quitting the party and running as an independent in 2019.