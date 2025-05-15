A 26-year-old woman denied money laundering charges shortly after a court declared her arrest illegal.

Amanda Qose, an Albanian national living in Kirkop, was also accused of defrauding multiple individuals of over €5,000.

She was further charged with breaching the Immigration Act.

The police explained that the real estate agent was arrested on May 14.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela contested the arrest, saying that the passport number on the arrest warrant was not the same as the number on the passport seized by the police.

The prosecution explained that from the information it had, the woman had a particular passport number, while, upon arrest she provided a passport with a different number.

The prosecution rebutted that the woman had no residence permit and was therefore irregularly in Malta.

The court said this issue could have been easily resolved before the arraignment had the prosecution carried out the necessary verifications.

“The woman present here is the same woman we saw in the photos provided by the victims,” the prosecution said.

The court acknowledged the serious nature of the charges brought against the woman, however, it could not accept such an amateurish mistake where the prosecution executed an arrest warrant against a person with one passport number and arraigned a person with a different passport number.

This could also have been easily avoided, the court said, as it declared the arrest illegal.

The prosecution then requested the court to impose conditions on the woman since she was no longer under arrest.

It explained that when asked to provide the residence permit number, she gave that of a Filipino national whose application was not accepted by the migration authorities.

The defence objected.

In view of the charges and the fact that she did not provide a valid identity document, the court ordered the woman to attend all sittings, to refrain from approaching prosecution witnesses, and to sign twice a day at Żurrieq Police Station, among other conditions.

The court also imposed a €50,000 personal guarantee and a freezing order.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided.

AG lawyers Nicole Marie Sladden and Dejan Darmanin were assisted by police inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin.

Lawyer Alfred Abela and Veronica-Anne Spiteri assisted the accused.