The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top Hamas leaders on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Karim Khan said he was seeking warrants against Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes including "starvation", "wilful killing", and "extermination and/or murder."

The ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offenses by individual suspects, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It has previously issued warrants for national leaders - most recently Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

Although the prospects of actual arrest remain slim in such cases, warrants can make it difficult for leaders to travel abroad.

