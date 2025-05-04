Two teenagers were arrested during the early hours of Sunday after allegedly stabbing four people throughout the night in Paceville.

In a statement, police said they were first informed that three men had suffered injuries from a sharp blade.

The men, who were on Triq Santa Rita, were taken to hospital, where two of the British nationals were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police were then called to break up a fight on Triq Santu Wistin, during which an 18-year-old suffered knife wounds. He was taken to hospital; his condition is still not known.

In that fight, police arrested two Maltese teenagers aged 17 and 18.

A knife was found in the possession of the younger youth.

“Further investigations revealed that the two arrested individuals were also involved in the altercation that occurred a while earlier,” the police statement said.

The physical state of the alleged aggressors, who were also taken to hospital, is still unknown, police said.

Magistrate Dr Ian Farrugia was informed of the case and launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.