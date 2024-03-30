Arsenal travel to Manchester City on Sunday seeking to complete a rare double over Pep Guardiola’s men in a match that could prove decisive in the three-way Premier League title race.

Liverpool can move three points clear of current leaders Arsenal and four ahead of City if they beat Brighton at Anfield earlier in the day.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest are in action for the first time since a four-point penalty for breaching financial rules plunged them into the relegation zone.

