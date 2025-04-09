ARTZ ID, in collaboration with Malta Enterprise, is launching a multidisciplinary collective exhibition examining humanity’s evolving relationship with nature, technology and the environment, on April 9.

Through speculative and forward-thinking artistic practices, Echoes of the Future aims to bridge the gap between ecological awareness and technological innovation, positioning art as a catalyst for reimagining our collective future.

The eight selected artists were invited to present new or existing works that project forward-looking visions, whether utopian or dystopian, while reflecting on humanity’s evolving political, ecological and societal landscapes.

Read the full story on Times2.

