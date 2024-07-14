This month in Rabat, Malta, a collective exhibition is being held as part of the Xara Collection’s annual charity dinner at Xara Lodge to raise funds for Dar tal-Providenza, a charity that embodies compassion and care. Since the first edition of this fundraising dinner held in 2017, the Xara Collection has raised the sum of €198,000 for Dar tal-Providenza.

Art is universal. Art has always been a powerful medium for change, reflection, and community engagement. Additionally, art is very much a reflection of the society that produces it, capturing its values, struggles and triumphs.

Many are impressed at the sheer number of exhibitions that are held on the Maltese islands each month. Included in this list are several that are organised in order to raise funds for charitable institutions where artists are generous with their donations of original artworks, part proceeds of which are donated to charity. Many other individuals are also generous with their time and efforts in bringing these events together, contributing to successful events.

Frangipani with Apple by Anna Galea

Dar tal-Providenza, established in 1968 by Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi, offers a home and comprehensive care for individuals with disabilities. The charity is committed to ensuring that each resident leads a dignified and fulfilling life by providing personalised support and promoting inclusivity within society. Its tireless efforts have made it a cornerstone of humanitarian work in Malta, making it a deserving beneficiary of this artistic initiative.

In what was the eighth exhibition organised by Xara Collection in aid of Dar tal-Providenza, the pieces on display spanned various media and styles, reflecting the variety of art produced in Malta. While the event was set up for a dinner held on July 10, the remaining artworks are on display at the Xara Palace in Mdina for a month.

Viva! by Wibke Seifert

This event not only showcased artistic talent, but also underscores the profound impact of community solidarity through the arts.

The truth is that this collective exhibition is a testament to the synergistic relationship between art and philanthropy. Featuring a diverse range of works from local and international artists who are active in Malta or are linked to Malta, the exhibition aims to attract more than just art enthusiasts and collectors.

L-ikla ta’ nofsinhar by Mariam de Giorgio

By engaging with the art and its underlying message, attendees will become active participants in the charity’s mission, amplifying their impact through awareness and financial support.

Seventeen artists have exhibited artworks for this year’s event. Artists participating in the exhibition include both renowned ones and emerging talents; each artist, of course, bringing their own individual style.

These artists are Debbie Bonello, Andrew Borg, Enrico Borg, Julia Borg, Paul Camilleri, Jo Dounis, Simon Fenech, Anna Galea, Rachel Galea, Tessa Mercieca, Mariam Mifsud de Giorgio, Lawrence Pavia, Ethelbert Perini, Peter Quinn, Amelia Saint George, Wibke Seifert, and Kenneth Zammit Tabona.

Żurrieq by Debbie Bonello

Among these artists are several who contributed to this initiative on a yearly basis, but among the participants are several newcomers who are establishing themselves in the Maltese art scene and who integrating remarkably well into the art world. Among the latter are Mariam Mifsud de Giorgio, Ethelbert Perini and Julia Borg, all of whom have one solo exhibition under their belt.

The collection is vibrant and eclectic. Each artist had the choice to exhibit one or more artworks, with some exhibiting six or even seven artworks each. Apart from original artworks, a set of limited-edition cushions by JoinwellFXB printed with three paintings by Kenneth Zammit Tabona are also included in this exhibition, alongside two large watercolour landscapes by the artist.

Poetry in Stone by Kenneth Zammit Tabona

Ranging from paintings, photographs and sculptures, the collection is diverse in medium as well as subject matter. From a life-size bronze Labrador to landscapes, from flowers to genre scenes, from nudes to abstracts, there is such a variety that there is sure to be an artwork that attracts visitors’ attention.

The eclectic nature of art is also visible in the media, ranging from photography to watercolour, from sculpture to oil paintings, and from pastels to pen, ink and watercolours paintings.

The collective exhibition for Dar tal-Providenza exemplifies how art can be harnessed for a noble cause. This harmonious blend of art and altruism reflects the true essence of humanity, showing that together, we can significantly impact the lives of those in need.

Blurred by the Rain by Jo Dounis

Art is and should be recognised as an integral part of our lives and of our society, and it is here adequately represented through its ability to inspire creativity, foster cultural understanding, and reflect the diverse experiences and emotions of individuals in our community.

The exhibition was also accompanied by a catalogue sponsored by Seifert Systems and Wibke Seifert, who was integral in coordinating the exhibition. The event would not have been possible without the perseverance of Nicola Paris, director at Xara Collection, and her team.

The exhibition is on until the end of the month. More information is available at xaracollection.com/ art-charity/ or by e-mailing nicky@xaracollection.com.