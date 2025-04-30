Art Diamond Boutique by Lee Satariano, proudly announces the launch of its latest concept, a dedicated online Auction Collection featuring a private selection of unique antique and vintage pieces. The highly anticipated auction will open for bidding on Monday, 28th April, and will run until Sunday, 26th May, exclusively online at artdiamond.mt/auction-collection

This exciting new venture represents an evolution for the brand, offering a fresh way for collectors, jewellery lovers, and discerning clients to acquire exquisite pieces with rich histories. The first Auction Collection is composed of approximately 40 carefully curated treasures, including items crafted from luxurious gold, adorned with precious gemstones, and set with natural diamonds. Each item has been expertly reconditioned to enhance its original beauty while maintaining its authenticity and historical value.

Every piece has also been revalued to reflect current market prices, with starting bids thoughtfully set to offer outstanding value. The collection gives bidders a rare opportunity to invest in timeless elegance, with each lot carrying its own legacy and craftsmanship from generations past.

"We wanted to create something that not only celebrates the art of fine jewellery but also brings new life to pieces that have stood the test of time," said Lee Satariano, founder of Art Diamond Boutique. "Each item tells a story. By launching this auction, we are giving our clients the chance to continue those stories, while offering accessible entry into the world of antique and estate jewellery."

Each piece in the collection tells a story

Prospective buyers can easily participate by registering and bidding online at artdiamond.mt. The platform has been designed to ensure a smooth, transparent, and exciting experience, allowing users to place bids at their convenience. In addition to the digital experience, all auction items will be available to view in person at Art Diamond Boutique, Pjazza Tigne, Sliema offering a closer look at the intricate craftsmanship and remarkable quality behind each piece.

From bold gold statement bracelets to intricate rings set with sparkling natural diamonds, the Auction Collection offers something truly special for every taste. Whether you’re an avid collector, searching for a unique investment piece, or simply looking to add a beautiful heirloom to your personal collection, this auction is not to be missed.

.

Bidding will remain open for a full month, ending on 26th May. Throughout the auction period, clients can monitor their bids, receive instant notifications if they are outbid, and adjust their maximum offers to stay in the lead.

Art Diamond Boutique continues to set the standard for luxury in Malta, combining expert craftsmanship, modern design sensibilities, and now, an innovative approach to connecting people with meaningful, historic jewellery. This new Auction Collection perfectly reflects the brand’s commitment to quality, integrity, and timeless style.

For further details on the Auction Collection, to register, or to place a bid, visit artdiamond.mt, or visit the boutique to experience the pieces firsthand.