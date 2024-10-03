Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Malta is hosting an art exhibition that will culminate in a silent auction to mark RMHC’s 50th anniversary and raise funds for the charity’s ‘Motor Sensory Room’ programme for children with learning disabilities and other challenges.

The 50th Anniversary Art Exhibition, featuring works by over 20 prominent Malta-based artists, runs until Friday, October 4 at the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub in Valletta.

The exhibition’s pieces – from photography and ceramics to abstract and figurative paintings – were created by renowned artists including Pawl Carbonaro, Celia Borg Cardona, Francesca Balzan, James Vella Clark, Ryan Falzon, Henry Falzon, Madeleine Gera, Joseph Agius, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Johanna Barthet, Anna Galea, Marisa Attard, Catherine Cavallo, Roberta Zammit Cutajar, Nickie Sultana, Nadya Anne Mangion, Anna Grima, Alfie Gatt, Jason Florio, Cyril Sancereau and Stephen Buhagiar.

As RMHC global celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the Malta chapter remains steadfast in its mission to keep families close, providing essential services and resources to families in need.

Martin Xuereb, chairman of RMHC Malta, said: “As Ronald McDonald House Charities Global marks its 50th anniversary, and RMHC Malta’s Learning Centre its fifth, we honour the incredible journey that began with a simple act of kindness.

“By focusing on children, young adults and their families, we strive to play a pivotal role in community development, addressing critical social needs through a range of initiatives. This exhibition aims to support our mission by building awareness for our cause so everyone is welcome to explore the collective and join our auction.”

Lara Bugeja, curator at the Malta Postal Museum, added: “The art displayed ranges from photography to ceramics with a good representation of paintings along the way. There is a tempting variety at hand – abstract and figurative works, interior scenes and landscapes, intimate, meditative scenes and, of course, three-dimensional pieces that just beg to be handled.”

All works of art will be available for bidding in an online silent auction on October 11 at 9pm. Those interested in participating can register to bid here. Detailed information about the artworks and the participating artists can also be found at rmhc-malta.com/catalogue/.

At last year’s auction, the charity raised €27,000 to purchase essential equipment for the RMHC Learning Centre’s new Motor Sensory Room.

This exhibition is supported by the Malta Postal Museum & Arts Hub, Corinthia Group, M. Demajo (Wines & Spirits) Ltd, TBWA\ANG, Ecolab, Enemed, Hili Properties plc, Harvest Technology plc and Breakwater Investments Ltd.