The exhibition Soak in Sunlight by Aprille Zammit invites viewers to reconsider how we frame our experiences and perceptions of the world around us. Her upcoming solo show in Malta will be a culmination of her explorations in both screen printing and film photography.

In an age where our focus often shifts away from the natural elements that surround us, Zammit emphasises the importance of intentionally framing nature as a vital part of our lives.

The works on display remind viewers that we frequently prioritise tangible achievements, whether diplomas, artwork or family photographs, while neglecting the expansive horizons, the calming sea and the warmth of the sun.

“By choosing to frame these natural elements in our lives, we create moments of stillness that allow us to reconnect with our surroundings,” says the artist, who is showcasing her works at Marie Gallery 5 in Tigné.

Aprille Zammit. Photo: Giola Cassar

“This intentional act of framing encourages us to cultivate mindfulness and appreciation for the fleeting beauty that nature provides.”

Through her work, Zammit aims to create spaces for reflection, inviting viewers to lean into nature and embrace its inherent beauty.

Soak in Sunlight serves as an invitation to appreciate the world around us and to consciously frame our experiences in a way that allows joy and tranquillity to enter our lives. In these moments of presence, we can rediscover the profound beauty that exists in each day, much like the vibrant colours of a sunset painting the horizon.

Zammit has participated in numerous collective exhibitions and is recognised as an emerging talent in the local art scene.

Soak in Sunlight is showing at Marie Gallery 5 & Art Advisory, The Centre Tigné, Sliema, until November 15. The event is sponsored by ISB. For more info, contact info@mariegallery5.com.