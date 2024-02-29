The Art Explora Foundation is this year inaugurating its flagship project, a museum boat and a travelling festival, featuring innovative artistic and cultural experiences free of charge. Its voyage will start in the Mediterranean basin in March.

With a capacity of up to 2,000 visitors a day, the museum boat will sail from port to port in 15 Mediterranean countries, showcasing, among others, an immersive exhibition created in close collaboration with the Louvre Museum and a soundscape produced with IRCAM.

Marseille, a natural gateway between Europe and the rest of the Mediterranean, will be the inauguration setting of this cultural project from June 6 to 19 − after pre-opening stops in Malta and Venice.

The museum will sail into Grand Harbour between March 21 and 31 and then travel to Venice in April. After Marseille, it will visit Tangier, Morocco in September, Rabat in Morocco in October and Malaga, Spain, in November.

While anchored at Pinto Wharf, Valletta Waterfront, visitors may attend a number of performances, including concerts by Etnika, Brikkuni and KorMalta and various foreign acts, circus shows, film screenings and a dance performance by ŻfinMalta, Malta’s national dance company.

With the support of several French and international partners, the Art Explora Festival aims to foster cultural cooperation, spark constructive dialogue and offer a wide range of artistic expression.

For more information and tickets, visit www.artexplora.org/.