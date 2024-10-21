Living on the Edge is an artistic interpretation of the effects of climate change, including sea-level rise, by Peter Paul Barbara, combined with a literary evening in collaboration with Inizjamed. This event explores the profound impact of climate change and sea-level rise on global peace and security, with a focus on island nations and coastal regions.

Rising sea levels and extreme weather threaten over 600 million people in low-lying areas, with small island developing states (SIDS) especially at risk. As sea levels rise, millions face displacement, triggering humanitarian and security crises.

Malta’s ministry for foreign and European affairs and trade has been actively advocating for ocean protection during its time on the UN Security Council, emphasising the need for collective global action. This exhibition aims to raise public awareness of these climate risks and the diplomatic efforts to address them.

Melting Glaciers

The exhibition showcases a collection of photographs by Barbara. These works offer a blend of documentary-style realism and artistic interpretation, centred around the pressing theme of climate change and sea-level rise. The photographs also address other sub-themes such as melting glaciers, drought, forest fires, and overdevelopment, providing both factual insights and creative perspectives.

In collaboration with Inizjamed, new writings by authors Keith Borg, Tyrone Grima, Omar N’Shea, and Loranne Vella will be featured. These literary pieces will delve into the effects of climate change, particularly the impact of rising sea levels, and will be presented during a special event.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, is on until October 27 at Rudy Buhler Art Gallery in Marsascala, with the literary event on October 27, in collaboration with Inizjamed.