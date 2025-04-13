Birdman Hans Langner is a self-taught artist who created his first artworks in 1989. Seven years later after a performance, whilst living in Hong Kong, in which he transformed himself from a human into a bird, a journalist referred to him as ‘The birdman of Hongkong’. A Chinese man then said to him, ‘You are called birdman, but you don’t paint birds?’ It was a comment that fundamentally changed his artistic direction:from that day forth, for nearly thirty years, birds have been the recurrent theme in his work!

