After 25 years of negotiations, the EU’s agreement with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay could finally be sealed by the year’s end.

But European farmers are mobilising, accusing Brussels of sacrificing agriculture to boost industry.

While agriculture is just one part of this sweeping free-trade deal, it’s at the heart of the controversy. But are the farmers’ fears justified?

This news programme is produced by ARTE and distributed in nine languages thanks to the Emove Hub project. Participating media outlets include EL PAÍS (Spain), Gazeta Wyborcza (Poland), Internazionale (Italy), Ir (Latvia), Kathimerini (Greece), Le Soir (Belgium) and Telex (Hungary). Each receive funding from the European Union under the European Media Hubs call, led by the Directorate-General for Information Society and Media, part of the EU's multimedia actions.