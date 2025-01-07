Malta’s water agency is running tests on artificial intelligence programs to predict and manage water supplies, as the population and tourism grow, the climate changes, the demand for water increases and traditional sources dwindle.

Over the past months the Energy and Water Agency (EWA) and the Water Services Corporation (WSC) teamed up with US-based company NOAH Global Solutions to run tests on an AI model that constantly monitors crucial data, like water usage, groundwater levels and weather patterns.

This data is then fed into powerful AI algorithms that analyse the information to forecast future water demand and potential issues like saltwater intrusion into groundwater supplies.

Essentially, it predicts future water needs, considering climate change, population growth and weather patterns, and then optimises the best way to use water and conserve the available supply.

It acts as an intelligent water manager, constantly monitoring the situation and making real-time adjustments. It can determine the optimal mix of water sources, such as desalinated water, groundwater and recycled water, to meet demand while minimising costs and environmental impact.

The agency believes that if developed further, the system could predict the country’s water needs before the authorities realise them and could proactively adjust water extraction rates from different sources, ensuring a reliable supply even during periods of drought.

EWA CEO Manuel Sapiano said the project is part of the agency’s technical and academic collaborations with international experts to mitigate water shortage, which has been a limiting factor for the country throughout its history.

Malta has no rivers and no lakes, so no water at the surface. What we have is groundwater resources – our aquifers, which are deep and depend exclusively on the limited rain that falls on the island every year - Energy and Water Agency CEO Manuel Sapiano

“The changes which are occurring and which will continue to occur due to climate change mean we will be faced with an increasingly difficult situation when it comes to water management. These issues make Malta one of the most challenging countries to ensure a reliable supply of water,” he said.

“Malta has no rivers and no lakes, so no water at the surface. What we have is groundwater resources – our aquifers, which are deep and depend exclusively on the limited rain that falls on the island every year.”

The US-based company specialises in developing and implementing advanced technologies to help water utilities and government agencies optimise water resource management.

Water supply has always been a problem in Malta due to the hot, dry climate, limited rainfall and lack of rivers or lakes, which is why a huge chunk of Malta’s supply comes from desalination – converting sea water to fresh water – which is a complex and significantly expensive process.

To make matters worse, excessive groundwater extraction over the years has led to saltwater intrusion, contaminating valuable freshwater reserves.

The growing population, a thriving tourism industry and industrial activities have increased water demand, placing further strain on the already limited resources, and climate change is projected to worsen the situation, with rising temperatures leading to increased evaporation rates and decreased rainfall.

Additionally, rising sea levels pose a significant threat to groundwater resources, possibly by exacerbating saltwater intrusion.