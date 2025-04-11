Ten stations of the Via Crucis, the work of artist Mario Zammit-Lewis, are on display at the hall of St Anne parish in Marsascala.

The oil paintings, each measuring 65cms by 90cms, were created by the artist for the local council of Marsascala last year.

Zammit-Lewis said he decided to depict 10 stations instead of the traditional 14 or the more modern 15 for a reason. He explained that the works were originally meant to be exhibited on 10 poles in St Anne Garden in front of the local council, hence the decision to create just 10.

Another of the stations.

However, for security and weather reasons it was decided that they should be exhibited indoors together with sculptures by other artists.

The exhibition runs until April 19.