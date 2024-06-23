A new arts studio has opened in South Street, Valletta. Studio 54, curated by Claude Camilleri, features art that is diverse and will keep revolving to always give visitors a new experience.

Works by Miloman

The aim of the studio, however, is for visitors to see artists creating works and simultaneously have the opportunity to purchase original and affordable art by renowned and upcoming artists in residence.

Artists currently featured in the studio are Miloman, Mark Mallia, Jimi Love, Vania Goshe, Krista Sullivan, Bob Incorvaja, Jelena and Harry Borg.

Studio 34 can be found on Facebook @Studio 34 Valletta and Instagram @studio34.val.