Fourteen leading artists were invited to discover and explore interiors, exteriors, spaces and objects that create interesting compositions with the play of light. The result is the collective exhibition Painting With Light which opened on Sunday at Gallery 23 in Balzan.

Spaces have no definition or meaning unless visual objects or elements are placed inside them, establishing a relationship between them that brings them to life. Space can be described as a negative between positive solids. What one perceives visually is not the space itself but the defined boundaries shaped by walls, the textures of objects, the presence of people and the interplay of light and shadows.

Garden Sanctuary by C.S. Lawrence Lunch Time by Alfie Gatt Palazzo Parisio by Andrew Smith

In the exhibition, each artist interprets this theme through their own lens, drawing inspiration from historical interiors and objects to views and local landscapes and the classic technique of chiaroscuro.

Both artificial and natural light play a crucial role in the compositions on display. Some of the artists captured the warm natural light entering the room, highlighting interior details and creating beautiful shadows. Other works feature artificial lighting, particularly in the outdoor scenes, which illuminates the surrounding objects, monuments and buildings, while moonlight infuses atmosphere to nocturnal scenes. Although paintings are two-dimensional, the artists manage to create depth using multiple layers of brightness.

The Four Chairs by Henry Falzon

An intriguing approach that was encouraged for this exhibition is the exploration of ‘fuori/dentro’, which literally translates to ‘outside/inside’. Not only did the artists capture the essence of interior spaces but also the transitions between the inside and outside, interpreting how the eye moves through objects, doorways and architectural spaces.

Visitors are also challenged to consider how spaces shape identity and emotion. Most of the locations chosen will be familiar to many viewers and may evoke feelings of comfort, as well as nostalgia.

View of Senglea by Catherine Cavallo Franciscan Monastery, Valletta, by Sarah Calleja

Whether through the abundance or absence of light, the artists also create contrasts and dramatic interpretations that evoke emotion, telling stories of hope, despair or introspection.

Painting with Light features artworks by Alfie Gatt, Andrew Borg, Andrew Smith, C.S. Lawrence, Catherine Cavallo, Celia Borg Cardona, Debbie Bonello, Henry Falzon, Jeni Caruana, Johanna Barthet, Marisa Attard, Ryan Falzon, Sarah Calleja and Tonio Mallia.

One may visit the exhibition by appointment (9942 8272 or info@gallery 23malta.com) or during the open days on Sundays from 11am till 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 6.30pm till 8pm. The exhibition runs until December 20.