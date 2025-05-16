A new agreement between Arts Council Malta and the six Regional Councils of Malta will pave the way for a national initiative aimed at documenting and preserving the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Malta and Gozo.

The initiative, announced on Friday, will see local communities actively contributing to a growing cultural inventory, capturing both tangible and intangible heritage elements from across the islands. It will be implemented through dedicated coordination teams set up in each region — Port, East, Gozo, North, South, and West.

Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici said the initiative would not only preserve Malta’s unique cultural assets but also empower local councils to take an active role in shaping and safeguarding the nation’s identity.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli welcomed this agreement which will lead to deeper artistic and cultural preservation and innovation among the localities.

"Through this initiative we can ensure that our culture remains alive for future generations," Zerafa Civelli said.

Mary Ann Cauchi, Chief Operating Officer for Funding and Strategy at Arts Council Malta, highlighted the importance of community involvement in shaping the country’s cultural landscape.

"This initiative is a significant step forward in recognising the role of local communities in shaping Malta's cultural landscape. By working together with these parties we will be able to ensure that cultural heritage remains accessible and continues to evolve," Cauchi said.