Gambling has always been a popular form of entertainment among many cultures around the world. It comes in various forms that range from traditional casinos to the numerous online gambling platforms we have nowadays. Most of these platforms come with multiple ways of placing wagers, with credit cards usually emerging as a great way to pay for them.

However, the laws that regulate this form of payment differ considerably from country to country. Australia recently decided to ban the use of credit cards for gambling, sparking an outcry from many gambling enthusiasts. This is how their decision compares to other countries.

Credit card gambling in Norway

As of 2024, Australians will no longer be able to use credit cards for all types of online betting, with in-person gambling venues like casinos being the only exception. However, in other countries that enforce gambling regulations far more restrictively, this practice has been commonplace for years.

Norway is one of them. Ever since the Scandinavian country passed the Payment Act in 2010, the country has banned the use of both credit and debit cards for all forms of gambling, including at physical venues. As a result, Norwegians resort to alternative payments like e-wallets, vouchers, or gambling offshore using cryptocurrencies.

Given Norway’s restrictive approach and tightly regulated laws, there are only two state-run online casinos to choose from. Players wanting more have to resort to offshore online casinos in Norway that are licensed in other countries with more progressive gambling regulations. According to casino expert Christian Roupe, these casinos also offer larger game libraries, generous bonuses, and even anonymous gambling.

Credit card gambling in the United States

The United States has a unique approach to credit card gambling due to its complex regulatory framework. What makes it complex is that even though online gambling is allowed in some states, it’s still restricted or banned in most others.

In states where online gambling is legal, credit card wagering is generally allowed. However, even in these states, some credit card companies may still refuse to process gambling transactions.

However, even with these challenges, the US online gambling scene has evolved a lot since the Supreme Court ended a federal-level ban on sports betting. This opened the door for more states to legalise online gambling, which resulted in the use of credit card gambling growing throughout the country too.

Credit card gambling in other European countries

Europe has some of the most highly regulated and diverse gambling markets in the world, as each country in the continent has its own stance on the use of credit cards for gambling. This has been furthered by the fact that the European Union allows its member states to have their own gambling laws.

This is why, in Germany, online gambling regulations have changed a lot in recent years. We saw this in 2021 when the country introduced a new Interstate Treaty on Gambling, which legalised online sportsbooks and casinos under strict regulations.

This treaty has opened up credit card usage for gambling transactions, however, some payment providers may still have individual restrictions. Overall though, Germany’s approach to gambling regulations balances player safety while offering players legal access to various online gambling options.

Another country where credit cards are used extensively in both in-person and online gambling is Italy, as the gambling sector has a long history of gambling in this nation—coupled with a legal framework that supports it. Italians can use their credit cards to fund their gaming accounts and face minimal restrictions from the government or financial institutions.

On the other hand, Spain has a well-regulated online gambling market that allows credit card payments. However, to offer this payment method, local operators have to be licensed by the country’s regulator, Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ), which ensures that they have safe and secure platforms for players.

Credit card gambling in Asian countries

With Asia being a large landmass with many countries that aren’t bound by similar rules as is the case in Europe, the continent has a varied gambling legal framework. Some countries have embraced gambling while others impose strict bans. Despite this, in nations that have allowed gambling, credit cards are also used for this activity.

An example of this is Singapore, which has a highly regulated gambling market that permits credit card usage in its two major casinos, Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands, as well as these casinos' online betting services.

In contrast, the Philippines has a more liberal approach to gambling regulations. There, Filipino players can use their credit cards at various physical and online casinos operating in the country. However, these operators have to abide by the country’s regulatory framework, which is enforced by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), which oversees a vast range of gaming options, such as poker, sports betting, and slots.

Conclusion

While Australia’s recent decision to prohibit credit card payments in gambling may seem a little restrictive, many other countries have made space for credit card payments while others ban it outright. We’ve seen this in countries like Italy, Germany, and the United States, which have relatively flexible environments for gamblers who prefer betting with their credit cards.

We’ve also seen how offshore gambling platforms have allowed players to utilise this payment method in countries that have restricted them. With many countries preferring a player-first approach whilst enforcing strict regulations, gambling enthusiasts can only hope that more nations will follow their lead.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/