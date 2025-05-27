Aston Martin’s upcoming Valhalla supercar made its dynamic debut with Formula One World Champion racing driver Fernando Alonso behind the wheel.

Making its first public on-the-move appearance at the Monaco street circuit during last Sunday’s Formula One Grand Prix weekend, the Valhalla utilises a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is linked to three electric motors to deliver 1,064bhp and 1,110Nm of torque. As a result, the Valhalla can go from 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds and will carry onwards to a 217mph top speed.

Arriving as Aston Martin’s first mid-engined supercar, the Valhalla also utilises the brand’s highest-performing V8 engine and a new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Aston Martin Aramco driver Alonso said: “Having followed this project closely for the past 18 months and working alongside the development team, unveiling Valhalla’s dynamic capability to the world at the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is a fantastic moment for both myself and the brand.

“Taking Aston Martin’s unmatched luxury credentials and added cutting-edge F1 inspired technology and class-leading performance, I can confirm Valhalla is a true supercar both on road and on track. Outside of the outright power and dynamics, it delivers on all of the raw feelings and emotions you look for when behind the wheel of a car like Valhalla.”