Aston Martin has a long history of convertible models, and this car – the new Vantage Roadster – can trace its roots back to the DB2 drophead coupe with the Vantage engine upgrade pack from the 1950s. Now, Aston Martin has sought to push a little further into the high-performance end of things while still retaining that luxurious finish that people expect from this brand.

But how does that work with the Vantage Roadster? The standard coupe has already shown a sharper edge, so can this drop-top version deliver the same? We’ve been testing it out to see.

Naturally, the most noticeable change here is the lack of a roof. But there’s more to this folding soft-top than fabric alone, as with its ability to open or close in 6.8 seconds, it’s one of the fastest electric folding convertible roofs available today. You can operate it at speeds of up to 31mph, too, or via the key when the car is parked.

As with nearly all convertibles, the Vantage Roadster does feature some extra strengthening to help it maintain the same rigidity as the coupe, but even with this – and the roof mechanism – Aston says it weighs just 60kg more than the hard-top.

As with the standard Vantage, the Roadster makes use of a thumping 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine 656bhp and 800Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 202mph – the same performance figures offered by the hard-top version.

The interior features plenty of user-friendly physical controls. Photo: Andy Morgan, PA Media

All cars get an eight-speed automatic gearbox which manages power to the rear wheels alone, while a clever electronic rear limited-slip differential helps to distribute all of that horsepower and torque as effectively as possible.

The goal of any drop-top is to deliver the same kind of driving experience offered by the standard coupe, albeit with the benefit of that wind-in-your-hair sensation. The good news is that the Vantage Roadster ticks this box, offering the same kind of polished yet potent driving style. Our test route was along an unseasonably wet area of Austria and even through some super-slippery bends, the Vantage managed to deliver some impressive grip. Of course, prod that throttle a little further and the Vantage will remind you of all 656bhp going through the rear wheels, but be patient and it’s a car which is rewarding to drive smoothly.

That roof really is as fast as the numbers suggest, too and this means you’re always able to get some cover from the rain if showers suddenly appear, as they did on our test drive. The roof-up refinement is also very good; it has eight layers of insulation, and you can tell from the great isolation of both road and wind noise. It’ll help to make the Vantage Roadster more comfortable to use on a daily basis, that’s for sure.

The boot is significantly smaller than the one in the Vantage Coupe. Photo: Andy Morgan, PA Media

The design of this new-generation Vantage has certainly moved things on and, to our eyes at least, the Roadster version looks even more striking. The folding ‘K-fold’ roof integrates nicely into the overall look of the car, and you’ve also got a series of colours to choose from to help match it – or contrast it – with the primary exterior shade.

In fact, there’s a near-endless selection of colours for the exterior of the Vantage Roadster, with our ‘Satin Iridescent Sapphire’ test vehicle looking particularly striking.

Aston Martin has been big on including plenty of physical controls in its cars, so while there is a large central screen, you’ve got a good number of analogue features too. Importantly, there’s now a dedicated switch for the assistance systems, so you can switch them off in just a few clicks should you want to disable them. Following on from feedback for the standard Vantage, Aston has also made the graphics on the instrument binnacle larger while increasing the size of the gear indicator, which makes them much easier to read on the move. This update can also be applied to existing Vantage models.

Sadly, boot space has taken quite the dive, falling to 200 litres from the hard-top’s 346 litres. It does put a dent in the overall usability of the car, that’s for sure.

There is a lot to like about Aston Martin’s new focus on proper physical controls blended with high-definition screens. Even the adjusters for the volume have a mechanical, solid feel to them and it means that every little area you interact with appears special. Against even more ‘everyday’ cars, the Vantage’s screen might be seen as a little on the small side, but fortunately, it’s got all of the key features that you need and is reasonably responsive, too.

Unlike the four-seater Porsche 911 Cabriolet, the Vantage Roadster only has two chairs. Having said that, the German car’s rear seats are hardly what you’d call spacious, though it does give you a little extra flexibility that this Aston cannot offer.

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster feels like a convertible with very few compromises. The ‘standard’ Vantage is sharp and agile, and, despite its lack of roof, this has all been carried through to the Roadster. The folding cloth roof doesn’t take anything away from the Vantage’s style, either, and we’d argue that it enhances the look of this two-door further.

It’s a shame that boot space has taken such a dive, as it means that the Vantage Roadster won’t be quite a practical for those weekend adventures. But in all other areas, this is one Aston Martin which feels special inside and out.