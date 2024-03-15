Aston Villa will take on French side Lille in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League as they continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years.
Villa crushed Ajax 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16 and will now host Lille in the first leg of their quarter-final tie before heading to France for the return a week later.
They are aiming to claim their third continental title following their victory in the European Cup in 1982 and the UEFA Super Cup the following season.