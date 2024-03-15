Aston Villa will take on French side Lille in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League as they continue their quest to win a first European trophy in more than 40 years.

Villa crushed Ajax 4-0 on aggregate in the last 16 and will now host Lille in the first leg of their quarter-final tie before heading to France for the return a week later.

They are aiming to claim their third continental title following their victory in the European Cup in 1982 and the UEFA Super Cup the following season.

More details on SportsDesk.