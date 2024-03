Key player Simone Magill is one of the highlight names included in Northern Ireland squad as they gear up their preparations to host Malta in the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers opener.

Coached by Tanya Oxtoby, Northern Ireland will host Manuela Tesse’s side in Belfast’s Windsor Park on April 5.

A total of 22 players have been called up including Magill, 29, who is currently on the books of Aston Villa in the prestigious Women’s Super League.

More details on SportsDesk.