ASUS recently unveiled its latest product range at an exclusive event held at Samizu, Malta. Organised with local representatives Merlin Computers Ltd., this occasion brought together top clients, influential figures from the technology sector, and key stakeholders, providing an excellent platform to showcase the brand's most recent advancements in technology.

The event featured the introduction of ASUS's latest innovations, including a range of high-performance laptops and hardware. Among the highlights was the first to market integration of Copilot + PC and dedicated AI processors. Combining sleek aesthetics with exceptional computational power, the ASUS product coupled with Merlin’s decades of market leading service brings best in class offering sot the Maltese business community

Merlin Computers founder Sandro Musu highlighted the company’s legacy in dedicated service to Malta’s business community over the past 25 years, whilst ASUS representatives, George Baboulas, Business Development Manager and Christina Bitsaxi, Channel Account Manager and Saša Pantelić - Technology PR provided comprehensive demonstrations, allowing attendees to interact with the new devices and gain insight into the innovative features and capabilities that distinguish the latest offerings. Guests had the opportunity to experience firsthand how ASUS continues to drive technological progress, emphasizing enhanced productivity, superior work experiences, and seamless connectivity.

The event drew notable praise from Malta's tech community, with many participants expressing their appreciation for ASUS's commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. Discussions throughout the evening focused on the impact of the new product line on enhancing productivity, improving experiences, and furthering the adoption of cutting-edge technology in business.

The launch at Samizu underscored ASUS's dedication to advancing technology coupled with local partner Merlin Computers that excel in client services and a shared vision for progress and excellence in the digital era.