At least one undersea cable linking Sweden and Latvia has been damaged, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sunday, the latest in a series of incidents in the Baltic Sea.

"There is information suggesting that at least one data cable between Sweden and Latvia has been damaged in the Baltic Sea. The cable is owned by a Latvian entity. I have been in close contact with my Latvian counterpart, Prime Minister Evika Silina, during the day," he posted on X.

On December 25, the undersea EstLink 2 electricity cable and four telecom cables linking Finland and Estonia went offline after suspected sabotage.

The incident occurred just weeks after other cables in the Baltic Sea were severed in similar incidents that experts and politicians say are part of a "hybrid war" between Russia and Western countries.

A tanker said to belong to Russia's 'shadow fleet' has since been held by Finland.

Nato has announced it will be increasing patrols in the Baltic.