At least six people are feared dead, and nine others injured, after a tourist submarine sank off the coast of the Egyptian Red Sea city of Hurghada early on Thursday, BBC News reports.

Twenty-nine others have been rescued. The injured, including four in critical condition, were transferred to nearby hospitals.

It is believed that around 40 tourist passengers were on board the Sindbad submarine which sank close to the harbour.

Hurghada is a popular tourist destination famous for its beaches and coral reefs.

BBC News reported Sindbad has been running tourist trips in the Hurghada area for several years.

The company says it holds two of the only "14 real recreational submarines" in the world allowing tourists to travel 25 metres deep in the sea to explore "500 metres of coral reef and its marine inhabitant".

The website for Sindbad Submarines says: "It offers 44 passenger seats - two pilots' seats and a sizable round viewing window for each passenger."

