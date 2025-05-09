Atlas Healthcare and IVALIFE organised a webinar in light of the significant changes expected in Malta’s pension system, to inform and support businesses ahead of the anticipated introduction of auto-enrolment for workplace pensions.

Catherine Calleja, Managing Director at Atlas Healthcare, opened the session and introduced the concept of auto-enrolment and its successes in other jurisdictions where savings and participation rates increased far more than those achieved by most opt-in plans. This was followed by a discussion led by Matthew Vella, Head of Corporate Distribution at IVALIFE. The session explored the implications of automatic enrolment for both employers and employees, and delved into how businesses can effectively structure an Occupational Pension Plan. Key topics included the impact of pension schemes on employee benefits and talent retention, as well as cost-effective, flexible solutions tailored to diverse business needs. The discussion also provided an overview of taxation benefits and government incentives associated with these retirement planning options.

Ms Calleja expressed appreciation for the engagement shown by participants and emphasised the importance of continued dialogue around workplace pension reform and retirement planning, stating: “With the introduction of auto-enrolment for workplace pensions drawing near, we are focused on supporting employers and employees, as they manage this important transition. Our goal is to provide clear guidance and practical solutions that not only ensure value for money and compliance with the new regulations but also highlight the long-term value of structured retirement planning for employees. By understanding the implications and opportunities of auto-enrolment, businesses can strengthen their employee benefits offering, enhance talent retention, and contribute meaningfully to the financial well-being of their workforce.”

Mr Vella added that “these developments bring about change which may be perceived as additional challenges by employers. Occupational pensions should not be seen as an obligation but rather an opportunity. Employers who engage early will have a powerful tool to attract, retain and reward talent, while providing employees the means to build greater financial security for the future. We are confident that IVALIFE has transparent, simple to understand solutions that improve employee financial literacy, strengthening organisational culture and creating lasting value for both employers and their teams.”

Atlas Healthcare Insurance Agency Limited (C 32603) is authorised under the Insurance Distribution Act to act as Enrolled Insurance Agents for IVALIFE Insurance Limited (C 94404) on long term business in Malta. IVALIFE Insurance Limited is authorised under the Insurance Business Act (Cap 403 of the Laws of Malta) to carry out long-term business in Malta. Both entities are regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority. IVAoccupational is manufactured by IVALIFE Insurance Limited and distributed by Atlas Healthcare Insurance Agency Limited. Money invested within an occupational pension plan will not be accessible before the age of 61 and transfer charges may apply should you wish to transfer your balance to another pension provider. The value of your investment may go down as well as up and you may lose some or all of the money invested. Tax credits depend on individual circumstances and the amount of tax credits together with Maltese tax legislation may change in the future.