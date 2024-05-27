Atlas Insurance has announced the appointment of Ms Marisa Xuereb and Dr Max Ganado to the Board of Directors of Atlas Insurance PCC Limited, in the role of independent non-executive directors.

They will be taking over from Andre Camilleri and Philip Micallef who have reached the end of their terms.

While welcoming the appointments, Atlas Insurance expressed its deep gratitude and appreciation to Dr Camilleri and Micallef for their valuable service and dedication.

Malcolm Booker, Atlas Insurance chairperson, commented: “The professionalism and attributes of our board members have consistently enabled the Board of Directors to provide oversight and strategic guidance. Andre and Philip have been instrumental to the functioning of our board, and we extend to them our deepest gratitude. We also warmly welcome Marisa and Max, who will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our leadership team.”

Marisa Xuereb is a former president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. A seasoned business leader with a proven track record in the manufacturing sector and in representing business interests at both national and international forums, Ms Xuereb has served and continues to serve on the boards of several prominent companies.

Max Ganado has been practising law for almost 40 years. Starting his career as a maritime lawyer, Dr Ganado went on to develop the Financial Services practices at Ganado Advocates, the firm from which he retired as Senior Partner in 2020. He has been heavily involved in the drafting of new legislation required for the development of Malta as a financial centre, including provisions on derivatives, life insurance, protected cell companies and fiduciary obligations.

The appointments of Xuereb and Dr Ganado, effective from May 2024, were confirmed at the Annual General Meeting of Atlas Insurance held on May 17.