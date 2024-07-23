Atlas Insurance and Friends of the Earth Malta (FoEM) recently organised an engaging event centred on sustainability to celebrate their ongoing collaboration. Held at FoEM, the event consisted of three interactive workshops within a single session, each exploring different facets of sustainability.

The hands-on activity was organised within the framework of Atlas Insurance's support for FoEM’s Youth Environment and Activism Programme. This programme, sponsored by the Atlas Insurance Community Involvement Fund, is designed to foster an inclusive environment where youths from various backgrounds can actively participate in sustainability initiatives.

As part of this event, Team Atlas attendees, FoEM members, and participants from the programme’s Youth Group meetings, enthusiastically came together for the event which included a mini cleanup, a sustainable cooking class, and a gardening workshop, all designed to help the participants enrich their awareness and knowledge while cultivate practical skills.

Catherine Calleja, executive director and Chair of the Atlas Insurance Community Involvement Committee, said: “In advocating for sustainability, and recognizing the critical role that education plays in this endeavour, we are proud to support Friends of the Earth Malta, especially this programme, which carries FoEM’s distinctive imprint, knowledge, and proactive approach to effecting positive change. In alignment with our commitment, Team Atlas was also in attendance, eager to be an active part of this crucial movement towards sustainability. We see youth involvement in environmental activism and awareness as a fundamental to the move towards sustainable development within our community."

Damjan Attard, Food, Agriculture & Biodiversity Campaign Coordinator at FoEM, added: “We are happy that with the support of Atlas Insurance, Friends of the Earth Malta has kicked off its Youth and Environment Activism Programme. By organising a weekly Youth Hub session, we aim to empower young people from different backgrounds to become change-makers and activists within their communities. Our youth programme provides a platform for developing skills in environmental, climate, and social justice, while also offering a safe space for enjoyment and making new connections. We believe that by sensitising young individuals to environmental activities and issues, we can inspire a generation of dedicated activists and young people who care and protect the environment.”

Weekly sessions are facilitated by professional youth workers from Generation (Change?) to ensure quality youth work practices. These sessions are held every Thursday from 5pm to 8pm and are open to all 13–25-year-olds. In addition to the weekly sessions, FOE Malta also has environmental workshops and Activist Camps planned during the coming months.

To find more information about the next Youth Hub session, visit www.foemalta.org/events.