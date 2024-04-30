An exhibition by Atlas Insurance is marking 100 years of its legacy.

Centennial Chronicles: Celebrating Malta’s Commercial Legacy is currently under way at The Malta Chamber in Valletta. Open until May 28, the exhibition is, however, not just a celebration of Atlas’ 100-year journey but a comprehensive tribute to the vibrant commercial history of Malta.

The exhibition offers visitors a journey through Malta’s economic development, cultural history and political dynamics, which are deeply intertwined with the narrative of Atlas Insurance.

From pre-20th century insurance documents to a reconstructed 1920s-1930s office, the exhibition showcases the evolution of the insurance industry in parallel with the country’s social and economic evolution, as it adapted to reflect the shifting needs and risks of each period.

Catherine Calleja, executive director and company secretary of Atlas Insurance, said: “This project has long been in the making. Atlas Insurance has chosen to put together an exhibition of commercial history in Malta rather than concentrate on its own journey alone, highlighting the fact that it is the commercial legacy of our clients which has made Atlas what it is today – and made the Atlas story.”

Curated by Justine Balzan Demajo, with archiving and research conducted by Nikolai Debono, the exhibition is open from Monday to Friday until May 28 between 8am and 4.30pm. There will be daily curatorial tours on a drop-in basis at lunchtime from April 22.

Lectures by Liam Gauci, Philip Farrugia Randon and Mario Brincat will also be held, shedding light on various aspects of commercial history, from corsairing to memories of Valletta in the mid-20th century, to economic history between 1945-1959. Bookings for these lectures and for evening curatorial tours are available on www.atlas.com.mt/chronicles.