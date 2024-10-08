For Mental Health Awareness Month, Atlas Insurance is organising a series of interesting international webinars for its employees, partners, and the general public, scheduled throughout October.

Each year Atlas collaborates with Lyra Wellbeing to organize these sessions to educate participants on an aspect of mental health, provide practical advice for managing mental wellness at work, and foster supportive dialogue aimed at addressing today's most pressing mental health related issues.

Having been one of the first signatories of the Malta Diversity and Inclusion Charter, this year Atlas are focusing on the topic of Diversity and Inclusion to further enforce these principles. The webinars will cover a range of related topics, including mental load and gender expectations, as well as diversity, inclusion, and belonging at work. Each session will offer insights and strategies tailored to enhance understanding and improve overall well-being.

Catherine Calleja, Atlas Healthcare managing director commented: “We prioritise mental health throughout the year, but October gives us a special opportunity to look harder at what we can do better. During this month, we intensify our efforts to discover effective methods that can further empower TeamAtlas in handling mental health challenges. Our collaboration with Lyra Wellbeing helps us make a significant difference within our organisation and within those of our clients and the broader community.”

Trusted by major international players and a pioneer in employee assistance since 1987, Lyra wellbeing delivers the full spectrum of employee assistance services including a 24/7 helpline with direct access to Masters level clinicians as well as access to legal and financial assistance.

Employers interested in offering Lyra Wellbeing’s Employee Assistance Programmes can visit the Atlas Healthcare stand at the FHRD conference on October 18 or visit https://www.atlas.com.mt/lyra-wellbeing/ to learn more.

The Lyra Wellbeing Employee Assistance Programme is not an insurance product. It is an assistance service exclusively provided by Lyra Health International Limited and Atlas Healthcare has no direct or indirect involvement in the provision of the service.